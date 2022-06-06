Al-Kaabi: The emergency food security bill's ceiling will be 25 trillion I.D

Shafaq News / The head of the Parliamentary finance committee, Hasan al-Kaabi, said that the committee will vote today on the Emergency bill on food security and development, to submit it to parliament to be voted upon.

Al-Kaabi said that there is an agreement over the bill's articles under the ceiling of 25 trillion Iraqi Dinars, noting that the bill stipulates allocating money to the Ministry of Electricity to pay the Iranian dues, the employees' salaries, etc...

He added that some differences over the bill will be solved during today's meeting of the committee or the voting session in Parliament.