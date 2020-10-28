Iraq News

Al-Kaabi: Israeli delegations visit Iraq with American and Western passports

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-28T06:44:34+0000
Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of Al-Nujaba, Akram al-Kaabi, said that Israeli political and security delegations visit Iraq with American and Western passports.

Al-Kaabi said in a statement issued by his media office today after his meeting with Adviser to the Iranian Leader for International Affairs, "some political ISIS-like mercenaries made the normalization of relations between Baghdad and Tel Aviv their priorities and established a virtual embassy", adding, "the travel of some Zionist security personnel through Baghdad airport with Western passports, their free movement in the country and their meetings with some personnel represent a clear threat to Iraq, Iran, the region and all Muslims".

Al-Kaabi continued, "US President Donald Trump handed over the Iraqi file to the Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, as his mission is to use the intelligence services to stir up divisions and chaos in Iraq".


