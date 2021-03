Shafaq News/ Special security forces began lifting the concrete blocks from Al-Jumhuriyah Bridge in central Baghdad, in preparation for reopening it, according to a security source.

The Bridge is located across al-Huriyah Square, the center of widespread popular protests that erupted in October 2019 against the political class accused of corruption and working for external agendas.

The Bridge was closed after the outbreak of the October protests that left more than 560 dead.