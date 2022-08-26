Al-Jubouri suggests forming delegation headed by Barzani to visit al-Hannana

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of al-Jamaheer al-Wataniya party, Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri (Abou Mazen), said that it is impossible to solve the current political crisis without the powerful Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr.

Abou Mazen said in a statement that even before the recent protests, he had suggested several times to form a delegation that can gain al-Sadr's approval, to address the situation.

He renewed his call to form a delegation headed by the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, to visit al-Hannana and discuss the situation with al-Sadr, noting that only then there can be hope.

"The Sadrist movement was and will remain a fundamental pillar of political stability and civil peace", he added.

A leading figure of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Hoshyar Zebari, said on Thursday that dialogue is the only way out of Iraq's exacerbating crisis.

Zebari said in a tweet, "There is no way to address the country's exacerbating crisis but through a national dialogue."

"There must be preparations for a comprehensive dialogue that include all the concerned parties, especially the active and influential ones from the Sadrist movement."

Earlier today, a source from the Coordination Framework revealed that Kurdish forces will not attend the national dialogue rounds unless the Sadrist movement does.