Al-Jubouri on his impeachment: some of my allies betrayed me

Shafaq News/ Impeached lawmaker Mesh'an al-Jubouri warned of the reverberations of the Federal Supreme Court's ruling against him, hinting at the betrayal of some of his allies.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, Monday, al-Jubouri said that his opponents and some of his allies pressured the Federal Court into annulling his Parliamentary membership in spite of the assurances of the chairperson of the Supreme Judicial Council and the head of the Federal Supreme Court.

"Ofcourse, this lawsuit will have repercussions," he concluded, "those who betrayed [me], will regret [it]."

Earlier today, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court expelled lawmaker Mesh'an al-Jubouri from the legislative assembly.

Al-Jubouri was the defendant in a lawsuit filed by former lawmaker Qutaiba al-Jubouri casting doubts on the former's alma mater, according to a source.