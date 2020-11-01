Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

Shafaq News / The current Iraqi parliament speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi discussed, on Sunday, with the former speaker, Salim al-Jubouri, "legislative steps" for early elections.

Al-Halbousi said in a statement, received by Shafaq News Agency, that he met today, with the head of the Civil Gathering for Reform-Work, Salim al-Jubouri, indicating that the meeting discussed the late developments in the political scene in Iraq and the legislative steps to be taken in preparation to early elections.

The meeting highlighted, "the necessity of working to prioritize the supreme national interest and the coordination between political forces to face the challenges the country is going through".