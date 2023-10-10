Al-Jubouri addresses international struggle over Sinjar

Shafaq News / Najm Al-Jubouri, the head of the local government in Nineveh province, asserted on Tuesday the presence of an ongoing international conflict in the contested district of Sinjar, currently under the administration of Nineveh and disputed between Erbil and Baghdad.

He vehemently denied claims circulating among some political figures in the province that the Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Rebar Ahmed, is overseeing Nineveh's affairs.

Al-Jubouri made these remarks during his participation in a seminar on the sidelines of the 2023 "Miri" Forum, held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. The forum brought together hundreds of academics, government officials, party representatives, researchers, and both foreign and local journalists. Participants engaged in extensive discussions concerning various pressing issues in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, amidst the prevailing regional transformations.