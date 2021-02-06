Al-Jadaa camp residents are security checked, a government official says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement said on Saturday that all the displaced families residing in Al-Jadaa camp 5 in Nineveh governorate are security checked, indicating that they are not forced to return to their homeland.

MP of Nineveh Governorate, Sherwan Dobardani, warned in a statement to Shafaq News agency of serious security implications pertaining to the federal government's decision to close a camp that hosts families of ISIS terrorists.

In his statements, Dupardani described the decision of the federal government and the Ministry of Migration and Displacement to close al-jadaa camp 5 as a "wrong and perilous decision" for the security of Iraq and Nineveh Governorate, holding the government liability for what might happen.

In the same context, the undersecretary of the Ministry, Karim al-Nouri, said, "we have no intention to prevent the return of the displaced people as long as they are security cleared. The return remains voluntary,” indicating," the displaced families in Al-Jadaa 5 camp have been security-checked."

Al-Nouri explained that the ministry is “continuing to facilitate their return to their homes," noting, "there is no intention to close a camp or open another."

"The presence of ISIS members in Al-Jadaa camp and the risk of repatriating them is a prerogative of the security authorities," he elaborated.

He added, "We take into consideration the conditions of some displaced families who refuse to return because of the service and security conditions."