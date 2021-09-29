Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Isawi and al-Khanjar alliance bolsters the Sunni community, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-29T11:04:24+0000
Al-Isawi and al-Khanjar alliance bolsters the Sunni community, MP says

Shafaq News/ Rafei al-Isawi's return to al-Anbar will shuffle the electoral cards in the western governorate, MP of al-Azm Fares al-Fares said on Wednesday, stressing that al-Isawi's alliance with Khamis al-Khanjar, al-Azm's leader, represents a "strength" for the Sunni community in Iraq.

"Al-Isawi is influential on the political arena. He provided many services to al-Anbar and left a void after his departure," al-Fares told Shafaq News Agency, "the Sunnis believe that al-Isawi was wronged, like the Sunni community in general."

"Al-Isawi is a representation of the Sunni community's sufferings. His return has an influence on al-Anbar. It will definitely be game-changing in the upcoming elections."

"Al-Isawi's unity with al-Khanjar represents strength and will. The goal is to serve the Sunni people. Al-Azm will win the seats in al-Anbar, but we are worried about exploiting power to meddle the results."

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council has acquitted former Finance Minister Rafi al-Issawi from terrorism-related charges, for which he had been sentenced to seven years in prison, forcing him to flee in 2013.

Issawi’s dispute with former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki began after Iraqi authorities arrested fifty of his guards on terrorism charges, in light of demonstrations in Ramadi against the government's policies at the time.

related

Two terrorists arrested and 65 explosive devices seized in al-Anbar and Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-14 18:28:58
Two terrorists arrested and 65 explosive devices seized in al-Anbar and Nineveh

ISIS targets areas with no security presence, Al-Rutba commissioner says

Date: 2020-11-29 11:50:00
ISIS targets areas with no security presence, Al-Rutba commissioner says

Six terrorists arrested in Diyala and al-Anbar

Date: 2021-06-20 09:28:21
Six terrorists arrested in Diyala and al-Anbar

High-level security delegation arrives in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-07-06 07:23:35
High-level security delegation arrives in al-Anbar

ISIS kidnaps a shepherd and shoots his wife in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-05 19:53:14
ISIS kidnaps a shepherd and shoots his wife in Al-Anbar

Mortar shells landed inside an Army barrack in western Iraq

Date: 2021-04-19 08:25:04
Mortar shells landed inside an Army barrack in western Iraq

PMF controls ISIS military camp west of Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-07-17 12:57:06
PMF controls ISIS military camp west of Al-Anbar

Two soldiers dead and two injured in a traffic accident in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-04-29 18:12:20
Two soldiers dead and two injured in a traffic accident in al-Anbar