Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Iraqi discloses reasons that made al-Sadr quit politics

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-30T20:21:55+0000
Al-Iraqi discloses reasons that made al-Sadr quit politics

Shafaq News / Salih Mohammed al-Iraqi's page disclosed, on Thursday, some of the reasons that pushed the prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to quit politics:

"1-The government cannot be formed without involving corrupt, blind followers, and sectarians.

2-Independent MPs who had a neutral position of the national majority government; some for encouragement, intimidation, or lack of confidence.

3-Political blocs, and even some countries, insisted on forming a consensus government. For him (al-Sadr) this is unacceptable and unfair to the people and the nation.

4-Educated figures and parties, such as media professionals, analysts, professionals, technocrats, and others, did not support the national majority government project. Instead, some stood against it.

5-The absence of popular support even though the majority of the people encourage the national majority government project.

6-Beneficiaries, dissidents, and those who only seek pleasure in life inside the (Sadrist) movement might step in after national forming the national majority government, and put lat last national Shiite card at risk.

7-A Shiite-Shiite conflict occurred to share booties before forming the government. what happens after it is formed then?

8-Approving the law banning normalizing relations with Israel made foreign countries stand against the reform and majority project.

9-Forming a majority government will be faced with rampant corruption in all parts of the state, including the politicized judiciary.

10-Some naive people believe that the majority government weakens the (Shiite) sect, which is very sad, for the sect does not prevail through corruption, but rather through reform and the rejection of sectarianism."

related

Political leaders working to persuade al-Sadr to revoke the elections boycott, MP says 

Date: 2021-07-19 12:48:36
Political leaders working to persuade al-Sadr to revoke the elections boycott, MP says 

Al-Sadr thanks al-Eidani for his "honorable position" during Saturday's session

Date: 2022-03-26 20:49:14
Al-Sadr thanks al-Eidani for his "honorable position" during Saturday's session

Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government

Date: 2021-10-14 10:49:12
Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government

Al-Sadr welcomed the UN Envoy Briefing bout the Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-11-23 19:26:02
Al-Sadr welcomed the UN Envoy Briefing bout the Iraqi elections

Al-Sadr instructs the Sadrist MPs not to attend the president election 

Date: 2022-02-05 09:03:29
Al-Sadr instructs the Sadrist MPs not to attend the president election 

Al-Sadr: Some of the PMF factions are weakening Iraq

Date: 2020-09-23 19:38:27
Al-Sadr: Some of the PMF factions are weakening Iraq

Al-Sadr: Ukraine is under the Russian attack, suffers from the American policy

Date: 2022-03-04 12:06:25
Al-Sadr: Ukraine is under the Russian attack, suffers from the American policy

Sadrist bloc to boycott the political process

Date: 2022-06-15 20:08:50
Sadrist bloc to boycott the political process