Al-Iraqi comments on the Tribal initiative to ease al-Sadr-al-Maliki tension 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-22T20:17:28+0000
Al-Iraqi comments on the Tribal initiative to ease al-Sadr-al-Maliki tension 

Shafaq / Salih Mohammed al-Iraqi, close to the prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, commented on the recent initiative launched by tribal Sheikhs to resolve the growing tension between al-Sadr and former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Al-Iraqi said in a tweet on Friday, "Where does the law stand from the leaks, where does the judiciary stand from all of this?! where does the chief judicial authority from that!!!??? which is more important, such reckless statements or the blocking third?"

"In my opinion: the judiciary is at peril. It is ether justice and law or taking sides and covering up for outlaws?"

He added, "I also want to address our brothers in the Dawa Party! is this how it should be dealt with the people, the supreme religious authority... and al-Sadr family to whom you claim being connected?"

al-Iraqi concluded, "to those who call for a reconciliation with the person speaking in the leaked recordings.. do you want him (al-Sadr) to reconcile with a collaborator (with the enemy) who kills his people?... Do you want our leader to reconcile with the one who insults the people and assaults the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi?!"

