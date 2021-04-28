Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-28T14:14:48+0000
Al-Hout swallows a 45 years old inmate

Shafaq News/ A 45 years old death-row inmate passed away in the Nasiriyah Central Prison (a.k.a al-Hout) today, Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a 45 years old inmate from Baghdad succumbed to an illness in al-Hout prison. 

The deceased was sentenced to the capital penalty in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism.

In another context, security forces recovered the body of a ten years old child who drowned in al-Wafaa river, downtown Nasiriyah. 

The source said that the security forces started a search campaign shortly after the incident was reported.

