Al-Hilal jailbreak: One more fugitive in custody

Shafaq News / A source from the Iraqi Security Forces has revealed to Shafaq News Agency on Sunday that another fugitive from Al-Hilal prison in Al-Muthanna governorate has been arrested.

The source said, "This brings the number of those arrested up to 12, with the security forces still actively searching for the remaining nine escapees."

Authorities said that locals had shown important cooperation with the security forces in this regard.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Interior Othman Al-Ghanimi ordered the formation of a higher investigation committee against the background of the escape of detainees from Al-Hilal District Police Station in Al-Muthanna Governorate, a prison designated for those convicted of drug trafficking and terrorism.