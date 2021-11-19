Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework

Shafaq News/ Al-Hikmah (Wisdom) Movement revealed a promise made by the United Nations representative, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to the leaders of the coordination framework.

The leader in the Movement, Rahim Al-Aboudi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The leaders of the coordination framework held a meeting, yesterday, Thursday, at the house of the head of the Al-Hikmah Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, and was attended by the United Nations representative in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in which they discussed the electoral process and fraud, in addition to Al-Hakim's initiative."

He added that Plasschaert was surprised that the leaders of the coordination framework possessed evidence that might lead to annulling the Commission's results and the whole electoral process, noting that she promised to contact the United Nations and the UN Security Council."

"It is expected that Plasschaert will meet in the coming hours the three presidents, the ministers, and the Supreme Judicial Council, to discuss the evidence that the coordinating framework has", he said.

The Coordinating Framework appeared following the announcement of the election results. It includes the State of Law coalition, Al-Fatah coalition, A'taa movement, in addition to Al-Hikmah (Wisdom) Movement and the Victory alliance.