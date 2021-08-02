Al-Hikmah movement welcomes the PM's will to hold a regional summit in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Al-Hikmah Movement commented on the Prime Minister's will to hold a regional summit in the capital, Baghdad.

The leader in the movement, Rahim Al-Aboudi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The political and parliamentary forces welcome and support the Iraqi government's steps to hold such conferences aimed at securing stability throughout the region, especially since Baghdad can bring the different regional and international views closer."

Al-Aboudi indicated that Iraq was able during the last period to restore its pioneering role in the region and the world, in addition to holding such important conferences at the regional and international levels.

A political source told Shafaq News Agency, that this summit will hopefully be attended by the countries surrounding Iraq, in addition to Qatar, the UAE, and Egypt, to be held after the middle of the current month.

He added that the summit aims to bring together the views of all the gathered countries and conclude joint agreements in various fields.

Last June, Al-Kadhimi's government succeeded in hosting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan in Baghdad in a trilateral summit.