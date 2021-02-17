Al-Hikma MP on Kurdistan's share of the budget: With Dialogue and against arm-twisting
Shafaq News/ Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Parliamentary Bloc affirmed its adherence to dialogue and negotiations to resolve the issue of Kurdistan Region’s share in the 2021 budget, denouncing the policy of arm-twisting in settling differences.
MP for al-Hikma, Ali Al-Badiri, told Shafaq News Agency that his block "is with dialogue, negotiations, agreement, and clarification of the Kurdistan Region’s share in the budget."
"The regional government shall soon clarify the expenses of producing and exporting oil through Turkey," noting, "the cost of extracting oil in the region is higher than that in central and southern Iraq."
Al-Badiri added, "al-Hikma is with the people's interest and does not look at the budget from an electoral perspective. We reject arm-twisting and favoring a side at the expense of another."