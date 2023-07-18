Al-Hasm Announces Goals, Warns Against External Interference in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the "National Resolution Coalition (Al-Hasm)," Osama al-Nujaifi, revealed the key objectives of the newly formed alliance and cautioned against external interference that could negatively impact Iraq.

Speaking to Shafaq News agency on Tuesday, al-Nujaifi emphasized the coalition's determination to "build a country founded on the rule of law, following years of grappling with terrorism, corruption, and uncontrolled weapons."

The primary goal of Al-Hasm, according to al-Nujaifi, is to bring about significant change and foster a climate of respect for national identity. This includes recognizing the identities of the liberated governorates, which have "endured immense hardships due to terrorism, misguided policies, and sectarian approaches."

Al-Nujaifi underscored the need to address the marginalization, lack of opportunities, and exploitation of funds these governorates have faced, calling for an end to such practices.

Highlighting the importance of upcoming elections at the provincial council and parliamentary levels, al-Nujaifi described them as an opportunity to express the "national choice and will." He emphasized the need to counter those driven by self-interest, corruption, and unregulated weaponry, urged active participation in the elections, and emphasized the necessity of disarming and suppressing unruly elements, political corruption, and foreign interference as a prerequisite for successful elections.

Al-Nujaifi cautioned against international intervention in Iraq, stating that countries act in their interests rather than in the interest of the Iraqi people. He stressed the importance of safeguarding Iraq's sovereignty and ensuring that decisions made are in the nation's best interest.

Earlier today, Sunni political leaders in Iraq formed the National Resolution Coalition, also known as Al-Hasm, to contest the upcoming provincial elections.

The alliance boasts prominent figures such as former Parliament Speaker Osama al-Nujaifi, head of the Solution Party Jamal al-Karbouli, former Finance Minister Rafie al-Issawi, and current Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi among its members.

The Iraqi government has set December 18, 2023, as the date for the provincial council elections.