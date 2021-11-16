Al-Hashimi's bodyguard released ten years after being sentenced to death

Shafaq News/ The former Iraqi Vice President, Tariq al-Hashimi, announced that his bodyguard, Mazen Abdullah Kashkool, was released ten years after being sentenced to death.

Al-Hashemi said in a tweet that Kashkool was given a chance for justice, adding, "What about the thousands of innocent people who are still waiting for fair litigation."

He also published a video clip showing the family of the released man receiving their son.

Tariq al-Hashimi, who was Vice President of Iraq until 2013, left the country after being charged with "managing death squads" and "supporting terrorism." The Central Criminal Court in Baghdad issued five death sentences against him.

He denies all the charges against him, stressing that they are fabricated for political reasons because of his differences with former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.