Al-Hashemi’s killer is an officer at the Ministry of Interior, Source says

Shafaq News/ A security source said on Friday that the official Iraqi TV will broadcast the confessions of the killer of Dr. Hisham al-Hashemi.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The perpetrator is one of the Ministry of Interior officers, who carried out the crime using his weapon."

the confessions of the Hashemi’s killer will be showed this evening at 0600 p.m.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced that the Iraqi authorities have arrested the killers of Journalist Hisham Al-Hashemi

Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter, "We promised to capture Husham (Hisham) Alhashimi’s killers. We fulfilled that promise. We have arrested hundreds of criminals - murderers of innocent Iraqis like Ahmed Abdulsamad.” Adding that, “We don’t care about media spin: we carry out our duties in the service of our people & in pursuit of justice..."

In July 2020, the Iraqi analyst who was a leading expert on the Islamic State and other armed groups was shot dead in Baghdad.

Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, outside his home in the Zayouna area of Baghdad.

Al-Hashimi was a well-connected security analyst who appeared regularly on Iraqi television and whose expertise was sought out by government officials, journalists, and researchers.