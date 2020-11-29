Report

Al-Hashd reveals Baghdad operations command mission

Date: 2020-11-29T12:56:40+0000
Shafaq News / A leader in Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi revealed on Sunday the newly formed "Baghdad Operations Command" mission, under the order of the head of the commission, Faleh Al-Fayyad.

The leader in the commission, Mu'in al-Kadhimi, told Shafaq News agency, “Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi has more than 30 brigades of different classes, divided into operations commanders in various Iraqi governorates.”

Al-Kadhimi stated, "These forces’ mission is to protect the Iraqi capital. They will operate within a unified operations room.”

It is noteworthy that Al-Hashd issued a decision appointing Hussein Abd al-Abbas Hillel as commander of its Baghdad operations command. 

