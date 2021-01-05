Report

Al-Hashd kills two ISIS militants in the western Al-Anbar Governorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-05T18:16:39+0000
Shafaq News / The Kaimakam (Mayor) of Haditha district in the western Iraqi Al Anbar Governorate Mabrouk Al-Jaghaifi announced on Tuesday that two ISIS members have killed in a security operation.

Al-Jaghaifi said, in a statement, that "Al-Hashd Al-Ashaeri launched an attack on ISIS strongholds in the Shamiya district, near Wadi Hauran, west of Anbar governorate what killed two ISIS elements."

For his part, the leader of the Al-Hashd, Mandoul Al-Jaghifi, confirmed that "the three hours clash with ISIS resulted in two injuries of his forces.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

