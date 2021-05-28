Al-Hashd denies issuing any statements on Musleh's case

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority denied issuing any statement regarding the arrest of al-Anbar Operations Commander of al-Hashd, Qassem Musleh.

The authority hoped in its statement that the media and the public only rely on official statements published on al-Hashd's official website or other official platforms.

On Wednesday, Baghdad witnessed tension after a special security force arrested Qassem Musleh, a leader in al-Hashd, according to a court warrant related to terrorism, which aroused the dissatisfaction of al-Hashd leadership. As a result, armed elements stormed the Green Zone and its vicinity, and surrounded Some government headquarters, to push for Musleh's release.

The U.S. National Security Council (NSC) also expressed on Wednesday unwavering support for the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in his conquest to "uphold the rule of law" in the country.

Reports said that Musleh might be released and handed over to al-Hahsd al-Shaabi authorities