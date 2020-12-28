Al-Hashd al-Shaabi denies reports of filing a lawsuit against "Abu Al-Askari"

Shafaq News / The Authority of al-Hashd al-Shaabi denied on Monday filing a lawsuit against Kata'ib Hezbollah spokesman, "Abu Ali Al-Askari."

In a clarification issued today, the Authority said, "al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority denies that the Security Directorate has filed a lawsuit against Hussein Munis Faraj, aka Abu Ali Al-Askari."

News outlets and Social media picked up a document of an arrest warrant against "Abu Ali Al-Askari" following his tweet in which he threatened the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.