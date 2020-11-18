Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi reassures the members with terminated contracts

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-18T18:11:45+0000
Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi reassures the members with terminated contracts

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Authority reassured its affiliates whose contracts were terminated that it is working to implement a clause in the borrowing law regarding their return.  

 Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the authority reassures all of its sons from whose contracts have been terminated," explaining that it is, "following up the implementation of the provision related to their return in the borrowing law with the Ministry of Finance and setting the necessary controls and instructions for that."

"The administrative cadres are working on its completion as soon as possible," the statement added.

related

Al-Hashd controls Lake Hemrin

Date: 2020-08-23 10:05:53
Al-Hashd controls Lake Hemrin

Military preparations for new "bulldozing" operations in northern Iraq

Date: 2020-10-28 17:31:19
Military preparations for new "bulldozing" operations in northern Iraq

Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-08 17:31:10
Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad

PMF to establish a "Strategic" barrier that secures a third of Iraq

Date: 2020-11-08 15:54:25
PMF to establish a "Strategic" barrier that secures a third of Iraq

What delays "Kanous Operation"?

Date: 2020-09-28 19:28:51
What delays "Kanous Operation"?

PMF launches second phase of "Labbaik Ya Rasolallah" operation

Date: 2020-11-11 08:07:38
PMF launches second phase of "Labbaik Ya Rasolallah" operation

PMF: Baghdad last explosion targeted one of our members

Date: 2020-09-30 15:20:27
PMF: Baghdad last explosion targeted one of our members

30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack

Date: 2020-09-30 21:02:27
30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack