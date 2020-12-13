Report

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi arrests a former leader of its 18th Brigade

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-13T13:44:13+0000
Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi arrests a former leader of its 18th Brigade

Shafaq News / A source in Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Authority stated on Sunday that its force had arrested a former leader in Saraya al-Khorasani and some of his companions in the capital, Baghdad.

 

The source told Shafaq News, "A force from Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi arrested, last night, the former leader of Saraya Al-Khorasani, Hamid al-Jazaery, along with some of his companions."

 

The head of Al-Hash Authority, Faleh al-Fayyad, decided to end the assignment of Hamid al-Jazaery from the duties of the 18th Brigade.

