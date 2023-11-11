Al-Harir airbase hit by another drone attack

Shafaq News/ Al-Harir airbase, which hosts US and international forces near Erbil, was targeted by an armed drone, a security source reported on Saturday.

The sources said the attack caused damage to the airport but human casualties are yet to be reported.

A group of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary factions called the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed responsibility for a series of similar drone and rocket attacks.

U.S. and international forces based in Iraq and across the border in Syria have been on high alert amid dozens of attacks on their bases in the weeks since the Gaza war broke out.