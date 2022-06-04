Report

Al-Hannana denies "sending political messages" to rival Shiite parties

Date: 2022-06-04T15:08:36+0000
Shafaq News/ A source close to the headquarters of Muqtada al-Sadr in al-Hannana refuted the media reports about the Sadrist movement "sending political messages" to his rivals on the political deadlock and the formation of the federal government.

"Al-Sadr is adamant about his position," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "he is waiting for what would unfold from the political talks ahead of the deadline he announced earlier."

In the mid of last month, the maverick cleric who often puzzles the observers with his unorthodox political maneuvers said that his party is "moving to opposition" after failing to form a government months following the October 10 election. Al-Sadr gave the forces from the entire political spectrum, including his allies, a month to try to form a new government.

"Any reports about sending political messages are unfounded. Other than the deadline he announced, he have never sent any messages," the source continued, "al-Sadr maintains his unbending stance from the national majority government against forming a government by consensus."

On May 4, al-Sadr asked the independent members of the Iraqi parliament to form a new government, after a 40-day ultimatum he offered the CFA to form a government expired.

