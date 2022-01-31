Al-Hanana tripartite meeting ends, Al-Sadr insists on a majority government

Shafaq News/ The tripartite meeting among the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, has adjourned on Saturday.

The Sadrist leader confirmed his demand to form a national majority government.

"Stop terrorism and violence against the people and partners. We are still insisting on forming a national majority government." Al-Sadr tweeted.

"We welcome dialogue with the national opposition," he added.

Earlier today, Barzani and al-Halbousi, have arrived at Al-Sadr's headquarters in Al-Hanana of Najaf.

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani proposed the visit.

Before the meeting, Leader Barzani said his initiative aimed "to address the problems and prepare a suitable political environment as well as remove the obstacles hindering the political process in Iraq."

"I genuinely hope that the meeting between Sayed Muqtada al-Sadr, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi, will have positive results, and will pave the way for addressing the problems facing the political process in Iraq." He said on Twitter.