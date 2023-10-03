Al-Hamdaniya Wedding: Death Toll Rises to 119

Shafaq News/ The Nineveh Governorate Health Department issued a statement, revealing an update on the incident at a wedding hall in the Hamdaniya district, east of Mosul.

The death toll has climbed to 119 victims, all succumbing to severe burns sustained during the incident.

Among the victims was the bride's father, as reported by local activists deeply affected by the tragedy.

Eight victims were laid to rest earlier today in the Al-Hamdaniya district.