Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi emphasized on Sunday the importance of activating the Iraqi-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee, stressing the coordination of international, Islamic, Arab, and Asian positions.

Al-Halbousi's office said in a statement issued today, received by Shafaq News Agency, that Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi received today the members of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council, which is holding its meetings in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, in the presence of chairmen of parliamentary committees and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Hamid al-Ghazi. The statement indicated that the meeting discussed agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries, and expanding the horizons of cooperation in various fields.

Al-Halbousi affirmed the legislative authority's support to strengthen the work of the Coordinating Council, in a way that contributes to implementing its plans on the ground in accordance with the mutual interests of the two brotherly nations, highlighting the importance of activating the Joint Parliamentary Friendship Committee and working to coordinate the positions in international, Islamic, Arab and Asian parliamentary forums.

For its part, the delegation conveyed the greetings of the Saudi king, the crown prince, and the head of Shura Council to Al-Halbousi and expressed the desire of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to open up and cooperate with Iraq in all fields, stressing that this visit will be a prelude to other official visits.

The Saudi delegation included the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, Governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade Abdul Rahman Al-Harbi, Deputy Minister of Energy Abed Al-Saadoun, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment Mr. Ayed Al-Otaibi, and the Secretary-General of the Saudi Export Development Authority Saleh Al-Sulami And the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Iraq, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari.

A Saudi delegation arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold a meeting of the Iraqi-Saudi committee. The delegation includes officials from the ministries of energy, electricity, oil, industry, environment, and representatives of major Saudi companies.

The delegation met earlier today with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who stressed the importance of developing bilateral relations between Baghdad and Riyadh and enhancing prospects for cooperation in various fields.



