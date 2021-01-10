Al-Halbousi to release officers from the former regime

Shafaq News/ The member of the Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, MP Naim Al-Kaoud, revealed Parliamentary intentions to resolve the issue of the officers whose contracts with the Ministry of Interior and Defense are either expired or terminated, and release former regime army and police officers who were not involved in crimes against Iraqis.

Al-Kaoud said in a statement to Shafaq News agency, "we will visit the Minister of Interior to discuss the issue of reassigning the dismissed personnel and obtain an official answer from the minister."

He added, "There is an approach by the Speaker of Parliament to release the former regime's officers, who were imprisoned without any sin except defending their homeland at the time of the former Iraqi president, Saddam Hussein."

Al-Kaoud, MP of al-Anbar, said, "Only the officers whose hands were stained with the blood of Iraqis should be held accountable, whether current or former officers."

On Monday, the Iraqi Council of Representatives will hold the first reading of the proposed law to return employees of the Ministries of Interior and Defense to service.