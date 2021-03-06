Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Halbousi's party warns of "political influence" on the elections in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-06T15:07:04+0000
Al-Halbousi's party warns of "political influence" on the elections in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Taqadum political party, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi, expressed on Saturday fear of "political influences" on the governorate's electoral process, calling for securing the electoral campaigns.

A leader of the party, parliament member Nahida Al-Dayni, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "we demand the authorities in Diyala support of the candidates in every possible way without any prejudice and political influences."

She added that the competition in Diyala is quite exceptional compared to other governorates due to the diversity of its people, "authorities must deal professionally and fairly with everyone and allow them to connect with their proponents away from any influences or personal agendas."

The parliament member also highlighted the importance of adopting a security and social plan to ensure the success of the campaigns and the voting process.

Diyala is expected to witness edgy competitions over 14 parliamentary seats amongst Shiites, Sunnis, and Kurds.

related

A commander of the "Defense Mobilization" killed by an IED in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-11 15:55:04
A commander of the "Defense Mobilization" killed by an IED in Diyala

A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-12 17:27:58
A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-08 09:43:48
Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

High-profile Military Leader Visits Diyala

Date: 2021-02-28 09:47:23
High-profile Military Leader Visits Diyala

An employee commits suicide in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-29 15:35:13
An employee commits suicide in Diyala

Two terrorists killed and another arrested in Diyala and Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-12 12:43:36
Two terrorists killed and another arrested in Diyala and Al-Anbar

Iraqi army protecting maintenance teams repairing electric power towers northeast of Diyala

Date: 2021-01-25 18:16:17
Iraqi army protecting maintenance teams repairing electric power towers northeast of Diyala

Huge amount of rain water are wasted annually in Diyala Valleys, local official says

Date: 2020-11-22 12:31:30
Huge amount of rain water are wasted annually in Diyala Valleys, local official says