Al-Halbousi reviews with Hennis-Plasschaert the work of the investigation team into ISIS crimes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-16T10:44:28+0000
Shafaq News/‏The Parliament's Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi received the representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Iraq, Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to review the work of the investigation team into ISIS crimes.

A statement issued by al-Halbousi's media office, the Special Adviser and the head of the United Nations investigation team in relation to crimes committed by the terrorist ISIS (UNITAD) Mr. Karim Khan, attended the meeting.

‏The meeting discussed the latest developments in the work of the investigation team into ISIS crimes and support for the Iraqi parliament to enact laws necessary to hold ISIS accountable for mass crimes and crimes against humanity.

‏for his part, Khan praised the efforts of the Iraqi Parliament to redress the victims and achieve justice through legislation, most recently the Women Survivors Law.

