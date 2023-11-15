Al-Halbousi rejects FSC’s decision on Parliamentary membership termination

Shafaq News / Mohammad al-Halbousi, the ousted Speaker of the House of Representatives, declared his rejection of the Federal Supreme Court's decision to end his parliamentary membership, considering it beyond the court's jurisdiction to review a deputy's membership.

During a press conference, al-Halbousi stated, "The duty of the Federal Court is to adhere to the constitution and apply its provisions in a non-discretionary manner."

He added, "The Federal Court, through its decision to terminate my membership, has violated the constitution, which is a serious matter. The court does not have the authority to rule on the validity of a deputy's membership without a decision from the House of Representatives."

Al-Halbousi emphasized, "The constitution specifies the conditions that warrant the termination of parliamentary membership, including resignation, death, crime, or illness," affirming, "We are keen on clarifying the legal aspect of what happened, not the political side."

Yesterday, the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority, decided to terminate the membership of Mohammad al-Halbousi, the Speaker of the House, based on a "forgery" lawsuit filed by MP Laith al-Dulaimi.

The trial began last February before the Federal Supreme Court after a complaint filed by MP Laith al-Dulaimi. Al-Dulaimi accused the parliament speaker of "forgery" regarding a previously submitted resignation request under his name, aiming to expel him from the parliament.

In light of this, ministers and lawmakers affiliated with Takadum party, led by al-Halbousi, decided on Tuesday evening to resign from their positions and boycott meetings of the State Administration Coalition, parliamentary sessions, and the political process.

In a statement, the party's leadership and its deputies mentioned the following decisions:

1-Boycotting the sessions of the State Administration Coalition.

2-Resignation of the party's representatives in the federal government, including:

-Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Mohammed Ali Tamim.

-Minister of Industry and Minerals, Khalid Battal al-Najm.

-Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakak al-Badran.

3-Resignation of the party's representatives from the chairmanship and deputy chairmanship positions of parliamentary committees.

4-Political boycott by party members of parliamentary sessions.