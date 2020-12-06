Al-Halbousi proposes contracting with an international company to supervise the electoral process

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi called on the Independent High Electoral Commission to accelerate the process of issuing and distributing the biometric card and all other requirements in preparation for the early elections.

Al-Halbousi's media office said in a statement that the latter discussed today, with the Commission's head and a number of its members, the latest preparations for early elections.

The statement pointed out that the meeting discussed ways to overcome the obstacles to provide the necessary funds to conduct early elections, the importance of concerted efforts and state institutions to support the work of the Commission, and the requirements for the elections' success.

Al-Halbousi stressed the importance of ensuring the integrity of the elections under international standards to restore the citizen's confidence in the electoral process, proposing a contract with a reputable global company to examine the election requirement, coordinate the Commission and cooperate with the United Nations Mission in Iraq to benefit from its advice, as well as the importance of its supervision of the electoral process.