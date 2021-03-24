Al-Halbousi meets the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi discussed with the US ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Toller, the importance of upcoming strategic dialogue between the two countries.

According to a statement, Al-Halbousi discussed with Toller the bilateral relations and security cooperation between Iraq and the United States to defeat terrorism.

Both sides discussed the issue of trying ISIS members in the Iraqi courts with the support of the international investigation team (UNITAD) that gather evidences for those ISIS crimes.

For his part, the U.S. ambassador affirmed his country’s support to Iraq to reach stability.

The United States and Iraq will hold a strategic dialogue in April and the meetings will clarify that coalition forces are in Iraq for training and advising Iraqi forces so ISIS militants cannot reconstitute, the White House said on Tuesday.

“This will be an important opportunity to discuss our mutual interests across a range of fields from security to culture, trade, and climate,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

“The meetings will further clarify that coalition forces are in Iraq solely for the purpose of training and advising Iraqi forces to ensure that ISIS cannot reconstitute,” she added.