Al-Halbousi launches his election campaign from Fallujah

Shafaq News / local sources reported on Friday that Iraqi Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi arrived in Fallujah on a visit, one day after approving the borrowing law.

According to the sources, Al-Halbousi will meet during the visit with several tribal leaders and local officials at his residence on the Euphrates River, west of Fallujah, in which he had previously received the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, and the United Nations Special Envoy in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

The sources told Shafaq News agency that Al-Halbousi will conduct a tour to see the progress of reconstruction work in the city which was damaged due to ISIS’s occupation.

Early Iraqi elections are scheduled to take place on June 6, 2021, as was officially announced last July.

The Iraqi Front was formed last month from 35 representatives from Sunni blocs: Salvation and Development Front headed by Osama Al-Nujaifi, the Iraqi Islamic Party headed by Rashid Al-Azzawi, the Arab Project headed by businessman Khamis Al-Khanjar, Al-Jamaheer bloc headed by Ahmed Al-Jubouri, and the independent Iraqi bloc.

Sunnis assume the presidency of the Iraqi parliament according to a political custom that has been in place since the overthrow of the former Iraqi regime in 2003, while the Kurds assume the presidency, and the Shiites assume the premiership.