Al-Halbousi hosts the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, discussed today with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, several files.

A statement by Al-Halbousi’s office said that during the meeting, both parties discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and the U.S., enhancing security cooperation, continuing strategic dialogue between the two countries, and supporting Iraq in all fields, which would contribute to achieving development and stability.

According to the statement, the meeting also discussed the early elections, the need to ensure their integrity and provide electoral security to create a safe and stable environment.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of renewing the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq’s mandate and its role in observing the upcoming elections.