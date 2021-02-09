Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Halbousi hosts a KDP delegation headed by Zebari

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-09T16:53:51+0000
Al-Halbousi hosts a KDP delegation headed by Zebari

Shafaq News / The Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) delegation to Baghdad, Hoshyar Zebari, stressed today, Tuesday, the need to resolve the outstanding problems between the federal and the regional government within the framework of the constitution.

Al-Halbousi's office said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that the latter received, today, a delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party headed by Hoshyar Zebari. The meeting discussed developments in the political, security, and economic situations, touching upon the most important challenges facing the country, including the elections and the 2021 Federal budget.

The meeting emphasized the need to address the outstanding issues between the federal and the regional governments within the constitution's framework.

related

Al-Halbousi receives Al-Kadhimi to discuss the country's latest developments

Date: 2020-10-15 18:28:33
Al-Halbousi receives Al-Kadhimi to discuss the country's latest developments

Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-11-24 12:04:03
Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

The Iraqi Forces' Union supports Al-Halbousi

Date: 2020-08-29 14:53:11
The Iraqi Forces' Union supports Al-Halbousi

Iraq’ Speaker of meets with the Kurdistan Democratic Party

Date: 2020-10-20 20:31:57
Iraq’ Speaker of meets with the Kurdistan Democratic Party

The Iraqi Front: the procedures for dismissing Al-Halbousi will proceed

Date: 2020-11-25 20:00:02
The Iraqi Front: the procedures for dismissing Al-Halbousi will proceed

Al-Halbousi in Erbil to discuss the electoral law

Date: 2020-09-06 09:36:40
Al-Halbousi in Erbil to discuss the electoral law

Thirty dissident MPs from the Iraqi Forces Alliance to form a new Parliamentary bloc

Date: 2020-10-23 17:21:08
Thirty dissident MPs from the Iraqi Forces Alliance to form a new Parliamentary bloc

In preparation for the Sunni region, Al-Halbousi meets with Mosul dignitaries in Ramadi

Date: 2020-12-13 14:51:41
In preparation for the Sunni region, Al-Halbousi meets with Mosul dignitaries in Ramadi