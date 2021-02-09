Al-Halbousi hosts a KDP delegation headed by Zebari

Shafaq News / The Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) delegation to Baghdad, Hoshyar Zebari, stressed today, Tuesday, the need to resolve the outstanding problems between the federal and the regional government within the framework of the constitution.

Al-Halbousi's office said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that the latter received, today, a delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party headed by Hoshyar Zebari. The meeting discussed developments in the political, security, and economic situations, touching upon the most important challenges facing the country, including the elections and the 2021 Federal budget.

The meeting emphasized the need to address the outstanding issues between the federal and the regional governments within the constitution's framework.