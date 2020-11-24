Report

Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-11-24T12:04:03+0000
Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, has directed the formation of a parliamentary committee that is responsible for conducting dialogues between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government with the aim of resolving differences and outstanding issues between the two sides.

According to the directive issued by Al-Halbousi, the committee is tasked with conducting dialogues with Baghdad and Erbil "to find appropriate solutions, in line with the constitution and the law, to achieve justice in the distribution of wealth among the people and enlist them in legal texts of the draft federal budget law for 2021."

The eight members of the committee are:

MP Muhammad Shiaa Sayyar al-Sudani

MP Adnan Eid Khudair Abbas al-Zer

MP Muhammad Saheb Khalaf al-Darraji

MP Muzahim Mustafa Mansour Al-Tamimi

MP Abboud Wahid Abboud Al-Essawi

MP Hisham Abdul-Malik Ali Al-Suhail

MP Hassan Khudair Abbas Showayred

MP Faisal Hussein Jabbar Al-Issawi

