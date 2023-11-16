Al-Halbousi discusses FSC's decision with President Rashid

Shafaq News / Mohammad al-Halbousi, the Iraqi parliament speaker dismissed by a judicial decision, met on Thursday with President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid.

According to a statement from al-Halbousi's office, the meeting discussed political developments and the constitutional aspects of the Supreme Federal Court's decision.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Supreme Federal Court, Jassim Mohammed Aboud, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, affirmed that the decision to terminate the membership of the Speaker of the House, Mohammad al-Halbousi, is binding on all authorities and is not subject to legal appeal.

The Supreme Federal Court decided on Tuesday to terminate the membership of Mohammad al-Halbousi, the Speaker of the House, based on a claim of "forgery" filed by Deputy Laith al-Dulaimi.

Following the court's decision, al-Halbousi stated during a session of the House of Representatives, that "there are those seeking to fragment the political components of society."