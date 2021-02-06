Al-Halbousi: The Finance Committee canceled the deductions from the employees' salaries

Shafaq News / The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, announced canceling all the deductions the Federal Government enlisted in the 2021 budget bill.

Al-Halbousi said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the Finance Committee decided not to deduct the employees' salaries. No deduction shall pass."

"As for special and higher grades, the Finance Committee approved a salary deduction ladder," he added, "the Financial Committee addressed the issue the income tax and the employee's salary will remain intact."