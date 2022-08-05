Report

Al-Halboosi welcomes the early elections option

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-05T11:33:50+0000
Al-Halboosi welcomes the early elections option

Shafaq News / Iraq's Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, announced that he fully supports Muqtada al-Sadr's call for holding early elections.

Al-Halboosi said in a tweet, "the Parliament represents the people, and the masses that demonstrated are part of its entity and conscience. Their will for the early elections that Sayed Muqtada al-Sadr had called for cannot be ignored."

"We support holding national parliamentary elections within a determined period of time, to refresh the democratic process based on the constitution and understanding."

On Wednesday, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for dissolving the Parliament and holding early elections.

