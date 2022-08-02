Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Halboosi welcomes al-Kadhimi's initiative

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-02T10:11:37+0000
Al-Halboosi welcomes al-Kadhimi's initiative

Shafaq News / Iraq's Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, welcomed Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's initiative to prepare for a round table.

Al-Halboosi said in a tweet, "We support the Prime Minister's initiative to address the recent events."

He stressed the need for all parties to participate in a dialogue to address the situation and hold parliamentary elections.

Yesterday, al-Kadhimi called on Iraqi parties to resort to dialogue and put a solution roadmap to get the country out of the current political crisis.

Al-Kadhimi said in a statement on Monday, "Great Iraqi people, honorable Iraqi leaders, our heroic security forces, demonstrating brothers. I am addressing you as we have entered the sacred month of Muharram, the month of sacrifice, patience, wisdom, and rationality."

related

Raisi to al-Halboosi: forming a new government in Iraq is a must

Date: 2022-04-27 16:15:58
Raisi to al-Halboosi: forming a new government in Iraq is a must

Al-Halboosi meets Erdogan in Istanbul

Date: 2022-02-26 17:45:15
Al-Halboosi meets Erdogan in Istanbul

Al-Halboosi: Iran's stability reflects positively on Iraq

Date: 2022-04-27 20:40:24
Al-Halboosi: Iran's stability reflects positively on Iraq

Al-Halboosi to visit Tehran

Date: 2022-03-25 16:06:05
Al-Halboosi to visit Tehran

MP to collect signatures to dismiss al-Halboosi from his position

Date: 2022-05-13 14:58:57
MP to collect signatures to dismiss al-Halboosi from his position

Al-Halboosi attends a meeting at al-Khanjar's residence 

Date: 2022-03-25 19:39:53
Al-Halboosi attends a meeting at al-Khanjar's residence 

Al-Halboosi receives the Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers

Date: 2022-06-06 18:27:36
Al-Halboosi receives the Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers

PM al-Kadhimi meets al-Halboosi 

Date: 2022-03-27 17:50:46
PM al-Kadhimi meets al-Halboosi 