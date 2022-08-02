Al-Halboosi welcomes al-Kadhimi's initiative

Shafaq News / Iraq's Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, welcomed Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's initiative to prepare for a round table.

Al-Halboosi said in a tweet, "We support the Prime Minister's initiative to address the recent events."

He stressed the need for all parties to participate in a dialogue to address the situation and hold parliamentary elections.

Yesterday, al-Kadhimi called on Iraqi parties to resort to dialogue and put a solution roadmap to get the country out of the current political crisis.

Al-Kadhimi said in a statement on Monday, "Great Iraqi people, honorable Iraqi leaders, our heroic security forces, demonstrating brothers. I am addressing you as we have entered the sacred month of Muharram, the month of sacrifice, patience, wisdom, and rationality."