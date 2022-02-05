Al-Halboosi: we tried consensus government and it failed, replicating failure does not serve Iraq
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-02-05T10:12:01+0000
Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, said that replicating unsuccessful experiences does not serve the interest of Iraq, harking back to the failure of previous "consensus governments".
The Parliament Speaker's statements came in a speech he delivered during the "Iraqi Martyr's Day" ceremonials organized by al-Hakmah movement on Saturday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
"We are now entering a new phase that adopts the approach of reform and seeks, within the framework of fraternity, dialogue and role complementarity," he said.
"We assert that replicating unsuccessful experiences is not in Iraq's interest. We tried consensus [governments] when everyone participated in the government, but everyone evaded their responsibilities when it failed."
Al-Halboosi dismissed "the attempts to bypass the election results" as "a blow to democracy".