Al-Halboosi: we look forward to building the best relations with our neighbors

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, stressed today Iraq's keenness to build solid relations with all countries of the world.

Al-Halboosi said in a tweet today that now after Iraq’s requirement to compensate victims of its 1990 invasion of Kuwait has ended, "we look forward to building the best relations with our neighbors, brothers, and friends, and move on and forget decades of aggression, conflicts, and tension."

Yesterday, the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to end Iraq’s requirement to compensate victims of its 1990 invasion of Kuwait, with Baghdad having paid out more than $50 billion to 1.5 million claimants.

The United Nations Compensation Commission (UNCC) was created in 1991 as a subsidiary organ of the United Nations Security Council. Its mandate is to process claims and pay compensation for losses and damage suffered as a direct result of Iraq's 1990–1991 invasion and occupation of Kuwait which started the Gulf War.