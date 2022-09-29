Al-Halboosi: we have no negative remarks on al-Sudani

Shafaq News / Iraq's Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, said on Thursday that there are no negative remarks on the Coordination Framework's candidate for the premiership, Mohammed Shiyaa al-Sudani.

Al-Halboosi said in an interview that the negotiations to form the new government have started a few days ago, noting that suggested implementing the Baghdad declaration to end the crisis.

He added that the parties have the right to criticize or approve the way the Premiership candidate was chosen, because Mohammed Shiyaa al-Sudani represents the Shiite component, noting that the Parliament is the right place to discuss political differences.

The Homeland Rescue coalition immediately ended after the Sadrist movement's MPs resigned, al-Halboosi said, pointing out that he has good relations with the movement and the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Regarding his recent decision to resign, the Parliament Speaker affirmed that it was a personal choice.

Al-Halboosi noted that Iraq's stability is not a priority for the current U.S. government, indicating, "Recently, the U.S. support for Iraq has been more of a media show rather than a true support."