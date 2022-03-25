Al-Halboosi to visit Tehran

Shafaq News / ‏The Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi, accompanied by a parliamentary delegation, is scheduled to visit on Sunday, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran, in response to an official invitation from the Speaker of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly, Mr. Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf.

The visit includes a meeting with the Presiden of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Ibrahim Raisi, and a number of officials.

Qalibaf congratulated, earlier, Baghdad on the election of the Parliament Presidium, stressing that Iraqi-Iranian relations will witness high-level enhancement in all fields.

He added that Parliamentary bilateral cooperation must be developed at all levels.