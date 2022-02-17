Al-Halboosi: the government will be formed despite all the differences

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, said today that the new government will soon be formed despite the differences between the political parties.

Al-Halboosi's statement came during his participation in the 32nd Conference of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, taking place in the Egyptian capital under the headline "Arab Solidarity".

He said in his speech, "Iraq passed a hard, sensitive level after holding the elections and starting to implement the legal and constitutional measures to choose a new President, and form a new government that will implement its reform program."

"Iraq's people and army achieved a historic victory in a fateful battle, though smashing the state of myths and liberating the land, in addition to proceeding with addressing the consequences, through helping the displaced return to their homes, reconstructing liberated areas, etc..."

Al-Halboosi added, " Today, we are on the verge of a major change to rebuild our state institutions and protect the political process."