Al-Halboosi suspends the parliament sessions until further notice

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi issued a decree on Saturday suspending the parliament sessions until further notice, urging the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to take the necessary measures to protect the state institutions.

In a statement he issued earlier today, al-Halboosi said that "differences are normal even in the most advanced countries and coveted democracies. No matter how tense it gets, the solution is dialogue. Our honest and sincere call to all the parties in this wounded country is to preserve the primacy of the higher interest of the country and its people and consider the repercussions of the ongoing stress and tension."

"In accordance with Article 62 and 34/eighth of the parliament's internal law no. 13 of 2018, we decided to suspend the parliament sessions until further notice," he said.

Al-Halboosi called on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to "take the necessary measures to protect the institutions and the demonstrators."

The parliament speaker urged the Iraqi parties to "hold a national emergency meeting to proceed with an active and responsible dialogue that prioritizes the country's interest over the partisan or sectional interests."